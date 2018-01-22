A Global Platform for Frictionless Identity Verification


A Uni Ecosystem


Private Sale of VXD Token has begun.
Contact here if you're interested.

Our pre sale starts
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Or Register for the Token Sale below

Register for
Token Sale


Rated by

VXD Token Sale Phases

Crowdsale price = 1 USD

Pre Sale

Phase 1
1 VXD = 0.65 USD
27 th Jan, 2018

Pre Sale

Phase 2
1 VXD = 0.7 USD
3 rd Feb, 2018

Crowd Sale

Phase 1
1 VXD = 0.80 USD
10 th Feb, 2018

Crowd Sale

Phase 2
1 VXD = 0.85 USD
18 th Feb, 2018

Crowd Sale

Phase 3
1 VXD = 0.90 USD
26 th Feb, 2018

Press Mentions

See all Press Mentions

“Each Year, the world loses up to $200 billion in Identity Fraud.”

... ... ... ... ...

On average, an email account gets hacked 3 times a year!
Anonymously Check If Your email has ever been compromised.

If you find your account breached, we strongly suggest changing your passwords.


Please Enter Valid Email.


What is Velix.ID

The Problem

Current Methods of Identity Verification are too slow and inefficient for both consumers and businesses — taking the cost of verifying identities to near $100 billion a year.

Time Consumption

Current process of identity verification can take from days to weeks to months; depleting resources otherwise capable of generating revenue.

Privacy

Data stored in centralized locations are vulnerable to multiple and mass data breaches & risk exposing the identity of the user.

Security

Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is leaked at various stages in the ID verification process which leads to unsolicitated use.

Financial Loss

The process of ID verification inflicts significant fincancial cost to the businesses.

The Solution

User

Decentralized

A Platform which does not store data in a central database - instead puts it on encrypted public ledger - making it safe from mass data breaches.

Unique ID

Each user registering on Velix.ID will get a unique 8-digit alpha numeric ID that is easy to remember.

Consent

User authorization mandatory for all transactions of ID information.

Trusted

User is in control of his own data at all times.

Business

Improved Customer Experience

Users can access services easily and instantly without repeatedly requiring to sign-up or entering identity information.

Resource Conservation
  • Cost

    The cost for new customer acquisition and identity verification comes down.

  • Time

    The time spent in performing multiple signups, gathering and verifying identity information reduces significantly.

Read White Paper Participate in Token Sale

Key Features

User-Optimized

The Velix.ID ecosystem is both time & cost efficient; the time and cost incurred in verifying identities is reduced significantly both for users and businesses.

Decentralized

No single point of failure can occur in the Velix.ID ecosystem; compromise of a node(s) does not affect the rest of the ecosystem.

Transparent

Transactions on the Velix ID blockchain can be seen by everyone. Verifiable authenticity exists for every transaction made.

Secure

User’s data is not stored with Velix. Even if Velix.ID systems are breached, it does nothing to compromise the data of the User.

Obscure

Using zero-knowledge-proofs, the latest in the blockchain technology, Velix.ID blockchain ensures the privacy of transacting parties from other users on the blockchain.

Universal

VXD tokens globalize the platform by facilitating near-instant autonomous transactions between anyone across the world irrespective of geographic boundaries.

Use Cases

Access an Office-building
Visitors have to sign in a register every time they want to access an office area. With Velix. ID, a User can simply put in their 8-digits alphanumeric ID, and all their basic personal information such as Name, Address, Phone Number, and EMail ID can be shared hassle-free, and they do not have to share the same information at various offices again and again.
Office Building
e-Commerce Checkout
Every time a person wants to order anything online, they have to put in their personal information such as name, phone number, email, address, etc. They have to repeat this process on every e-commerce website they want to order from. With the unique 8-digits alphanumeric Velix.ID, this process can be automated, and the User can just sign up using their Velix.ID for all of these websites.
Office Building
Hotel Check-In
Every time a User wants to check into a Hotel, there is a host of formalities awaiting them at the Hotel reception that includes filling out lengthy forms and providing ID documents. With Velix.ID, the User can simply share their 8-digits alphanumeric ID, and all of your personal information and documents will be securely sent to the Hotel management.
Office Building
Previous-Employment Details
Currently there are no dependable methods in the global employment sector to carry out background checks and authenticate information stated in Resumes, reference letters, and previous employer details. Validation of the details mentioned in the Resumes can be requested from each certifying authority through the Velix.ID ecosystem within a matter of minutes and a few taps on the smartphone’s screen.
Office Building

See all Use Cases

VXD Token Model

Grows in Value
Value grows with the growth of the Platform and demand for identity verification.
Backed by Identity
A utility token that can be used to verify/share verified-identities on an Ecosystem.
Meets Regulatory Standards
A Utility-based token model that doesn’t violate regulatory standards.
Tradable, usable, and liquid
Use to verify identities or trade/sell in the market.

Download Token Paper

Token Distrubution

Total supply of VXD token is 100 Million



VXD is a ERC-20 compatible token on the Ethereum blockchain.

VXD Tokens Allotted : 50 Million
Token type : Utility Token

Purpose :
To be sold in the Private Sale, Presale, and Crowdsale.

Soft Cap : $2.5 Million
Hard Cap : $25 Million
All unsold tokens from the token sales will be burnt.

Availability :
Tokens will be instantly sent to the investor’s ERC-20 wallet through the smart contract.

Important dates :
    Presale starts January 27, 2018 and ends February 9, 2018.
    Crowdsale starts February 10, 2018 and ends March 5, 2018.
50 %
VXD Tokens Allotted : 16 Million

Purpose :
Founders, team, and advisors for their contribution towards the development of the Velix.ID product.

Availability :
For the Founders, every 6 months, 25% is unlocked from the smart contract. For advisors and team, half of the tokens will be available immediately, and the rest 50% will be locked in the smart contract for 3 months.
16 %
VXD Tokens Allotted : 4 Million

Purpose :
To run the bounty program and incentivize the community participants who aid in the development of Velix.ID.

Availability :
Bounties:
100% will be available immediately.
Community:
50% will be available immediately.
50% will be locked in the smart contract for 3 months.
4 %
VXD Tokens Allotted : 30 Million

Purpose :
15 million reserved for a future crowdsale after 18 months.
15 million retained for future business partners onboarding and incentivising Velix.ID Users.
30 %

Fund Allocation

Token distribution
Product Development
45%
Partnership & Marketing
25%
Operational Cost
20%
Research
5%
Legal
5%

Participate in Token Sale

Road Map

June 2016

Conception of the idea of a Unique ID solution

December 2016

Testing the idea on a centralized platform

March 2017

Mooting Blockchain-based Trusted Ecosystem

September 2017

Velix.ID Implementation
Pre-Seed Funding

September- December 2017

Development of the Project

January 2018

Private Sale
Pre-Sale
MVP Launch

February 2018

Crowdsale

March 2018

Unlocking the tokens from the Smart Contract

April 2018

Blockchain Beta Preview
Launch of Early-Reward Program

October 2018

Product Public Launch (Global)
e-KYC beta launch (India & Australia)

January 2019

eKYC Public Launch
‘Advanced PII’ Level Beta Launch (India & Australia)

May 2019

‘Advanced PII’ Level Public Launch

June 2019

Operations Expansion in 10 more Asian Countries

September 2019

‘Beyond PII’ Level Beta Launch

January 2020

‘Beyond PII’ Level Public Launch

June 2020

Global Operations Expansion

Advisors

Mohit Kalra

CEO, CoinSecure

Mohit was one of the earliest adopters of Bitcoin and Blockchain Technology in India. Apart from being the Coinsecure CEO, he is also an angel investor and was one of India’s earliest and largest miners. Mohit has been a driving force behind the growth of Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain in India. A hands on CEO, he can always be found working on better ways to build on Blockchain Technology.

Prof Simon Choi

Legal Advisor

Solicitor and linguist, is an international lawyer, qualified to practise law in England & Wales and in Hong Kong, China. Simon graduated from law schools of the Peking University, the University of London and the University of Hong Kong respectively, with an in-depth knowledge of Chinese laws and common laws and with more than 20 years experience in China practice and international trade, investment, finance, merger & acquisition. He is an adjunct professor of laws at the Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. Simon specializes in Cyber Law, Internet Law, and International Business Law. He has also been an ICO Advisor to multiple ICOs including trade.io, covesting, and Asset Token.

Simon Noonan

CIO, Sportsbet

Simon has 18+ years of experience in Leadership and Technology. As the CIO, Simon leads Sportsbet’s Technology team and is responsible for the strategy, customer experience design, delivery, development and operations of Sportsbet’s world leading ecommerce products & platforms.

Mark Povey

Co-Founder, Centrality

Mark is the Head of IoT and GM Australia at Centrality. With more than 15 years of developing hardware and software for connected devices across digital signage, transport and environmental sensors, Mark brings a wealth of experience in enabling applications to integrate with the physical world.

Himanshu Bindal

CEO, OneCo.Work

Himanshu is the founder and CEO of OneCo.Work, a startup working to promote startup culture by solving basic startup problems. He is also the COO of Valley Iron & Steel Company Ltd. He is a serial entrepreneur with a knack for innovation.

Julian Smith

CEO, Blockfreight

Julian is the CEO of Blockfreight™, Inc. and has 10+ years of experience as a Software Engineer. Blockfreight™—the blockchain of global freight—is an Open Source (MIT) network for global shipping and logistics.

Team

Manav Singhal

CEO & Co-founder

Manav has 13+ years of experience in entrepreneurship & leadership in a wide variety of sectors—technology, e-commerce, luxury consulting, insurance and marketing. He is an executive Board Member at Blockchain Foundation of India, and has been one of the earliest pioneers of Blockchain Technology in India.

Balwant Singh

CTO & Co-founder

Balwant has 10+ years of experience in tech (content frameworks, mobile development, solution architecting, cloud platforms, serverless architecture apps, building smart contracts, and writing DApps.) He is also a creative technologist at the National Australia Bank, where he is currently working on innovations with tech, Ripple, Blockchain.

Neer Varshney

Head of Communications & Outreach

Neer has 4+ years of experience in Journalism and Communications. She has been writing for CoinTelegraph since January 2016 covering many pivotal stories including covering cryptocurrencies like Dash and IOTA in their early stages and coursing governmental responses to Cryptocurrencies.

Shivam Mehan

Community Head, Global

Shivam has 5+ years of experience in Business Development and Community Management. In the past, he has worked in Luxury Consulting and Sales Strategy. He is extremely active in the offline Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Community in India.

Guangling Yang

Blockchain Developer

Guangling is a full-stack developer with 3+ years experience in different fields of IT solution development, Enterprise Architecture and Product Design. He previously work at ANZ Banking Group and specializates in Digital Security solution design, he has a master degree in Information Technology from the University of Melbourne.

Mike Cunningham

Community Head, Australia

Mike is the Co-Founder of nDeva Recruitment and has 6+ years of experience in Business Development, Strategy and Team Leadership. He has worked closely with the IT and software engineering community during this time. He is extremely active and passionate in the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Community in Australia.

Pulkit Rawal

Community Partnerships

Pulkit has 8+ years of experience in marketing and advertising. He has a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), and is an avid Cryptocurrency trader & trading consultant. At Velix.ID, he is responsible for community partnerships and bounty management.

... Read More

Vibhor Jain

Community Moderation

Vibhor is a serial entrepreneur and has founded many startups within and outside the Cryptocurrency industry. He specializes in Business Development and Operations, and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Banking & Insurance. At Velix.ID, he is responsible for community moderation.

... Read More

Alex Thurston

Public Relations

Alex is an account manager and editor at Bitcoin PR Buzz, a leading PR agency in the Crypto Industry. He is a graduate of Bournemouth University majoring in Business & Finance, and acts as a PR Consultant for Velix.ID.

... Read More

View the entire team

Our Events

See all Events

Latest Blogs



Card image cap

In World of IoT – Our Sensitive Data Is Now Everywhere

The Internet of Things (IoT) has made our lives easier and streamlined many of our daily tasks. Everything from our cars to our refrigerators is now connected to the internet. IoT has begun to touch almost all aspects of our lives from grocery shopping to our daily exercise routine.

Read more
Card image cap

4 Ways for Students to Avoid Online Identity Theft

Identity theft is thriving today because hackers can carry out cyberbullying from the comfort of their bedroom. The internet is so versatile that someone can set up a fake Amazon page or a phony facebook login address to steal people login details.

Read more
Card image cap

A Billion Dіgіtаl Identities Powered By The World’s Largest Biometrics-Bаѕеd Identity Programme

India’s рrоgrаm tо рrоvіdе a unіquе іdеntіfісаtіоn numbеr for every resident іѕ the lаrgеѕt bіоmеtrіс identification рrоgrаm іn thе world.

Read more
Card image cap

Welcome Mark Povey, co-founder – Centrality, to Velix.ID

We would like to welcome, Mark Povey , co-founder at Centrality.ai, who has joined the Velix.ID team as a Strategic Advisor. About Mark Mark is a co-founder and the head of IoT and GM Australia at Centrality.

Read more
Card image cap

WannaCry: A Data Breach Thаt Caused A Health Crіѕіѕ

WаnnаCrу started іnfесtіng machines оn Mау 12, 2017, bеіng downloaded onto a Windows соmрutеr аnd subsequently еnсrурtіng the fіlеѕ іt rеԛuіrеѕ tо run. Whіlѕt thіѕ type оf іnfесtіоn is nоt nеw.

Read more
Card image cap

Velix.ID aims to strengthen Indians national biometric database

Biometric database is ubiquitous these days, especially in India. The Indian government provides everyone with a 12-digit number associated with their fingerprints. Right now, the government has gathered more than 90% of its citizen’s data and issued over 1 billion names.

Read more
Card image cap

Announcement: Welcome Simon Noonan, CIO of Sportsbet, to Velix.ID

We would like to welcome, Simon Noonan, the CIO of Sportsbet, who has joined the Velix.ID team’s board of advisors. About Simon Simon joined Sportsbet in 2013 as Technology Director and in 2014 Simon was appointed CIO.

Read more
Card image cap

Steps to protect yourself from Identity Theft

Identity theft is a serious issue and situation is getting even worse. From the reports of previous years, it has been noticed that there has been a 50% increase in the cases of identity theft.

Read more
Card image cap

How Spammers Reach Your Google Inbox

There is a common epidemic that we all known as the spam. Recently, it has been noticed that the number of spam mails is increasing in the inbox. They populate the inbox due to which often the important emails are missed.

Read more
Card image cap

Each minute 19 people fall victim to identity cases in India

Many people have shared horror stories of their experience with identity thieves. Identity thieves are increasing in skillet. They are always hacking into secured websites to steal user’s information. For instance, fling.com dating website experienced a breach in 2016.

Read more

Browse all blog posts Participate in Token Sale

We Accept