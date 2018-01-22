A Global Platform for Frictionless Identity Verification

Crowdsale price = 1 USD
Current process of identity verification can take from days to weeks to months; depleting resources otherwise capable of generating revenue.
Data stored in centralized locations are vulnerable to multiple and mass data breaches & risk exposing the identity of the user.
Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is leaked at various stages in the ID verification process which leads to unsolicitated use.
The process of ID verification inflicts significant fincancial cost to the businesses.
A Platform which does not store data in a central database - instead puts it on encrypted public ledger - making it safe from mass data breaches.Unique ID
Each user registering on Velix.ID will get a unique 8-digit alpha numeric ID that is easy to remember.Consent
User authorization mandatory for all transactions of ID information.Trusted
User is in control of his own data at all times.
Users can access services easily and instantly without repeatedly requiring to sign-up or entering identity information.Resource Conservation
The cost for new customer acquisition and identity verification comes down.
The time spent in performing multiple signups, gathering and verifying identity information reduces significantly.
The Velix.ID ecosystem is both time & cost efficient; the time and cost incurred in verifying identities is reduced significantly both for users and businesses.
No single point of failure can occur in the Velix.ID ecosystem; compromise of a node(s) does not affect the rest of the ecosystem.
Transactions on the Velix ID blockchain can be seen by everyone. Verifiable authenticity exists for every transaction made.
User’s data is not stored with Velix. Even if Velix.ID systems are breached, it does nothing to compromise the data of the User.
Using zero-knowledge-proofs, the latest in the blockchain technology, Velix.ID blockchain ensures the privacy of transacting parties from other users on the blockchain.
VXD tokens globalize the platform by facilitating near-instant autonomous transactions between anyone across the world irrespective of geographic boundaries.
Access an Office-building
Visitors have to sign in a register every time they want to access an office area. With Velix. ID, a User can simply put in their 8-digits alphanumeric ID, and all their basic personal information such as Name, Address, Phone Number, and EMail ID can be shared hassle-free, and they do not have to share the same information at various offices again and again.
e-Commerce Checkout
Every time a person wants to order anything online, they have to put in their personal information such as name, phone number, email, address, etc. They have to repeat this process on every e-commerce website they want to order from. With the unique 8-digits alphanumeric Velix.ID, this process can be automated, and the User can just sign up using their Velix.ID for all of these websites.
Hotel Check-In
Every time a User wants to check into a Hotel, there is a host of formalities awaiting them at the Hotel reception that includes filling out lengthy forms and providing ID documents. With Velix.ID, the User can simply share their 8-digits alphanumeric ID, and all of your personal information and documents will be securely sent to the Hotel management.
Previous-Employment Details
Currently there are no dependable methods in the global employment sector to carry out background checks and authenticate information stated in Resumes, reference letters, and previous employer details. Validation of the details mentioned in the Resumes can be requested from each certifying authority through the Velix.ID ecosystem within a matter of minutes and a few taps on the smartphone’s screen.
Total supply of VXD token is 100 Million
Conception of the idea of a Unique ID solution
Testing the idea on a centralized platform
Mooting Blockchain-based Trusted Ecosystem
Velix.ID Implementation
Pre-Seed Funding
Development of the Project
Private Sale
Pre-Sale
MVP Launch
Crowdsale
Unlocking the tokens from the Smart Contract
Blockchain Beta Preview
Launch of Early-Reward Program
Product Public Launch (Global)
e-KYC beta launch (India & Australia)
eKYC Public Launch
‘Advanced PII’ Level Beta Launch (India & Australia)
‘Advanced PII’ Level Public Launch
Operations Expansion in 10 more Asian Countries
‘Beyond PII’ Level Beta Launch
‘Beyond PII’ Level Public Launch
Global Operations Expansion
Mohit was one of the earliest adopters of Bitcoin and Blockchain Technology in India. Apart from being the Coinsecure CEO, he is also an angel investor and was one of India's earliest and largest miners. Mohit has been a driving force behind the growth of Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain in India. A hands on CEO, he can always be found working on better ways to build on Blockchain Technology.
Solicitor and linguist, is an international lawyer, qualified to practise law in England & Wales and in Hong Kong, China. Simon graduated from law schools of the Peking University, the University of London and the University of Hong Kong respectively, with an in-depth knowledge of Chinese laws and common laws and with more than 20 years experience in China practice and international trade, investment, finance, merger & acquisition. He is an adjunct professor of laws at the Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. Simon specializes in Cyber Law, Internet Law, and International Business Law. He has also been an ICO Advisor to multiple ICOs including trade.io, covesting, and Asset Token.
Simon has 18+ years of experience in Leadership and Technology. As the CIO, Simon leads Sportsbet's Technology team and is responsible for the strategy, customer experience design, delivery, development and operations of Sportsbet's world leading ecommerce products & platforms.
Mark is the Head of IoT and GM Australia at Centrality. With more than 15 years of developing hardware and software for connected devices across digital signage, transport and environmental sensors, Mark brings a wealth of experience in enabling applications to integrate with the physical world.
Himanshu is the founder and CEO of OneCo.Work, a startup working to promote startup culture by solving basic startup problems. He is also the COO of Valley Iron & Steel Company Ltd. He is a serial entrepreneur with a knack for innovation.
Julian is the CEO of Blockfreight™, Inc. and has 10+ years of experience as a Software Engineer. Blockfreight™—the blockchain of global freight—is an Open Source (MIT) network for global shipping and logistics.
Manav has 13+ years of experience in entrepreneurship & leadership in a wide variety of sectors—technology, e-commerce, luxury consulting, insurance and marketing. He is an executive Board Member at Blockchain Foundation of India, and has been one of the earliest pioneers of Blockchain Technology in India.
Balwant has 10+ years of experience in tech (content frameworks, mobile development, solution architecting, cloud platforms, serverless architecture apps, building smart contracts, and writing DApps.) He is also a creative technologist at the National Australia Bank, where he is currently working on innovations with tech, Ripple, Blockchain.
Neer has 4+ years of experience in Journalism and Communications. She has been writing for CoinTelegraph since January 2016 covering many pivotal stories including covering cryptocurrencies like Dash and IOTA in their early stages and coursing governmental responses to Cryptocurrencies.
Shivam has 5+ years of experience in Business Development and Community Management. In the past, he has worked in Luxury Consulting and Sales Strategy. He is extremely active in the offline Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Community in India.
Guangling is a full-stack developer with 3+ years experience in different fields of IT solution development, Enterprise Architecture and Product Design. He previously work at ANZ Banking Group and specializates in Digital Security solution design, he has a master degree in Information Technology from the University of Melbourne.
Mike is the Co-Founder of nDeva Recruitment and has 6+ years of experience in Business Development, Strategy and Team Leadership. He has worked closely with the IT and software engineering community during this time. He is extremely active and passionate in the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Community in Australia.
Pulkit has 8+ years of experience in marketing and advertising. He has a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), and is an avid Cryptocurrency trader & trading consultant. At Velix.ID, he is responsible for community partnerships and bounty management.
Vibhor is a serial entrepreneur and has founded many startups within and outside the Cryptocurrency industry. He specializes in Business Development and Operations, and has a Bachelor's Degree in Banking & Insurance. At Velix.ID, he is responsible for community moderation.
Alex is an account manager and editor at Bitcoin PR Buzz, a leading PR agency in the Crypto Industry. He is a graduate of Bournemouth University majoring in Business & Finance, and acts as a PR Consultant for Velix.ID.
